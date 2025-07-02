Labour Candidate Demands Urgent Action from SNP Over “Fire and Rehire” Tactics

GMB Scotland has raised alarm over reported “fire and rehire” practices at NHS Forth Valley, prompting Labour to call for immediate intervention by the Scottish Government.

The GMB union have outlined that Serco, a private contractor operating within NHS Forth Valley Hospital, has notified staff of unilateral contract changes without the agreement of the workforce. Serco employees at Forth Valley work in facilities management roles, including cleaning, catering, and portering. These positions that are typically among the lowest paid, yet essential to the delivery of frontline healthcare services.

The proposed contract changes would see changes in payroll operations and a change in uniform, removing the NHS logo from staff uniforms. Under the existing NHS Two-Tier Agreement, even privately employed staff working within the NHS are entitled to the same pay, terms, and conditions as NHS-employed colleagues. GMB Scotland argues that Serco’s actions violate both the spirit and the letter of that agreement.

GMB Scotland represents hundreds of Serco staff at the hospital and Karen Leonard, the union’s organiser in NHS Scotland, said the proposed payroll changes had caused needless anxiety. She urged the company to halt the plans in response to widespread concern.

Karen Leonard said: “These changes have been solely driven by what suits the company with the potential impact on staff, some of the most important workers in the NHS, being given no consideration whatsoever. The proposals have caused huge uncertainty but also generated real anger and a determination to ensure the voice of these workers is not only heard but acted on.

“Serco must suspend then halt these changes. If it does not, our members are absolutely united in their opposition. GMB Scotland’s members have resoundingly opposed these measures and we are currently conducting a formal ballot for industrial action.”

Paul Godzik, Labour candidate for Falkirk West commented: “The UK Labour Government recently passed the Employment Rights Bill, and yet it looks very much like Serco are seeking to circumvent the new law before it is fully enacted. Fire and rehire tactics, imposing conditions on staff, have no place in the modern workplace, and should have no place in our NHS.

"The SNP Scottish Government needs to step in urgently. The SNP have promised Fair Work standards, but the staff in our local hospital feel mistreated and ignored. Once again we see the SNP Government saying one thing, but the reality on the ground being very different for ordinary working people.”