Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman thanks support 'from across the political divide' after suspension

A rebel MP suspended from the Labour Party has thanked everyone “from across the political divide” for their support.

Brian Leishman was one of four MPs who had the whip withdrawn by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last week over “persistent breaches of party discipline”.

The UK Labour leader withdrew the whip from the Alloa and Grangemouth MP, along with Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff and Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the government’s welfare reforms.

All four voted against planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month which saw 49 Labour MPs rebel against the proposed changes.

Mr Leishman has been a high-profile Scottish Labour MP since last summer’s general election, often criticising the government over the Grangemouth oil refinery closure and welfare cuts since he first entered the House of Commons.

At the time of last week’s suspension he said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party.

“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving."

His statement added: “I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth. I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

Since the announcement, support for Mr Leishman has come from all quarters.

Calling for all the suspended MPs to be reinstated, former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard MSP said of Mr Leishman: “He is a Labour MP who is putting not only his country, but his constituency and his class before his party. In this he has undeniably been outspoken, but in my view that makes him outstanding among the Labour MPs who were elected just over a year ago.

“We need more MPs like him, not less.”

The local Labour party in Falkirk has given its “full support” to suspended the suspended MP, saying it is clear that he “belongs in the Labour Party”.

Falkirk East Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and the local party has shown its support in a statement posted on social media.

It said: “In light of the whip being withdrawn from Brian Leishman MP, Falkirk East CLP would like to state that he has the full support and backing of our members.

“During his year in office, Brian has stood firm in his support for Grangemouth and Alloa as well as representing the ideals of our membership.

“Falkirk East CLP appreciate that the Labour Party has its due process to follow. These processes are in place to ensure and uphold trust in our elected officials.

“We trust that following investigation, the decision will be clear that Brian belongs in the Labour Party.

“In the meantime, we know that Brian will continue to represent his constituents, protect the interests of the area and stay true to the mandate that he was elected on.”

Clackmannanshire and Dunblane CLP, which includes the town of Alloa, also issued a supportive statement, saying the news that “Brian has had the whip removed, whilst standing up for issues that are important to his constituents, is deeply disappointing”.

Earlier this year, Mr Leishman told Falkirk Herald readers that “the Labour Government continues to alienate its supporters”.

He added: “It is not just about the refinery, but also the winter fuel payment and the proposed cuts to welfare. These decisions are not the values of the Labour Party.

"We have to return to the core principles the party members hold so dear, to create a fairer, more equal country and build a society that is caring and compassionate.

“The far-right is on the rise because electors are still craving change – change which we promised when we asked people to place their trust in us, and change which we must deliver.

“It means we, as the powers that be at Westminster, must change ourselves and return to our true values of equality, social justice and fairness in a bid to save the country and the party itself.”

He added that by listening to grassroots membership there was an opportunity for the party to “turn the corner”.

Speaking this week, the MP thanked everyone for their support, saying: “I would like to thank constituents, community organisations, my two brilliant Constituency Labour Parties, Scottish Labour politicians and others from across the political divide who have been fantastically supportive over the past week – I really do appreciate it.

“It shows the fantastic sense of community spirit that is so prevalent and powerful across Alloa and Grangemouth.

“I will still be representing people in the constituency and down in Westminster. That will not ever change.

“However long I am lucky to have the phenomenal job of being your MP, I will always stand up for you, your interests and your needs.

“And if you have any issues at all, please do get in touch with my office.”