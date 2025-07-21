Opinion: 'We need more MPs like Brian Leishman' says former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard

By Richard Leonard
Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:29 BST
We’ve been hearing a lot about politicians putting country before party recently. In fact, at the start of last year’s general election campaign, the now Prime Minister Keir Starmer went so far as to describe “country first, party second” as “the golden thread” of his career.

And in 2020, when asked about Boris Johnson suspending Conservative MPs for voting against the government, he said: “If you’re going for unity, you’ve got to inspire people to come together. You can’t force them to come together. And disciplining people to be united is going nowhere.”

So, I really can’t begin to comprehend the suspension of one of our local MPs Brian Leishman, along with three others, last week, from the Parliamentary Labour Party.

I make no bones about it: I fully support Brian and these other MPs. In my view they are simply upholding the values of the Labour party, which I have been a member of for 43 years.

MP Brian Leishman should be reinstated, according to a Scottish MSP. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
MP Brian Leishman should be reinstated, according to a Scottish MSP. Pic: Michael Gillen

Just look at the issues Brian Leishman has spoken up about since his election: opposing the scrapping of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners; opposing cuts in support for sick and disabled people (both now partially U-turned); and asking the Government to uphold a recommendation of the Parliamentary Ombudsman and compensate the WASPI women.

Importantly, none of these Labour Government policies were anywhere in the Labour Party manifesto which Brian was elected on last year.

He has been vocal in the fight to save the jobs at the Grangemouth oil refinery, and he has stood up for workers at Alexander Dennis and Haven Products.

He has also been a strong advocate for Palestinian rights, and against the Israeli Government’s genocide in Gaza.

On all of these questions he is a Labour MP who is putting not only his country, but his constituency and his class before his party. In this he has undeniably been outspoken, but in my view that makes him outstanding among the Labour MPs who were elected just over a year ago.

We need more MPs like him, not less.

Silence would have been a vice not a virtue.

That is why Brian Leishman, and those others suspended, should be reinstated immediately.

