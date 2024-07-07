New Labour MP for Alloa & Grangemouth promises to make 'Westminster work for Scotland'

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jul 2024, 07:52 BST
Grangemouth’s new MP has vowed to represent the entire community – whether they voted for him or not – as he heads to Westminster.

Brian Leishman won the new Alloa & Grangemouth constituency with a majority of over 6000 votes, beating off the challenge from political veterans John Nicolson of the SNP and Alba’s Kenny MacAskill. Both had previously been MPs with broadcaster Nicolson representing the defunct seat of Ochil and South Perthshire since 2019, having previously been the MP for East Dunbartonshire.

Brian, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been a councillor since 2022 representing Perth City North.

In his acceptance speech in the early hours of Friday morning he thanked all those who voted for him, saying: “We have ran a positive campaign based on providing solutions to the issues that matter most to people.”

Scottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth. Pic: Michael GillenScottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen
Scottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen

He added: “ Throughout the campaign I said that I want to represent everyone from every community across Alloa and Grangemouth and I say this to you again tonight – however you voted, or even if you didn’t vote at all, that it doesn’t matter – I will work tirelessly in your interests and to deliver the change that we need.

"Throughout history, Scots have been at the forefront of Labour governments and this tradition will continue with Scottish Labour MP’s at the heart of this next one.

"Tonight, is just the start of the change Alloa and Grangemouth, Scotland and the United Kingdom needs.”

The new MP said the Labour government would “deliver economic stability, lower bills, cut NHS waiting times, give over 200,000 Scots a pay rise with our New Deal for Working People and we will make Westminster work for Scotland.”

He added: “Thank you for this opportunity to represent you. Better days are ahead.”

The full result was:

Eva Comrie, Independent – 881 votes

Richard Fairley, Reform – 3084

Tom Flanagan, Workers Party – 223

Brian Leishman, Labour – 18,039

Kenny MacAskill, Alba – 638

Adrian May, Lib Dems – 1151

John Nicolson, SNP – 11,917

Rachel Nunn, Conservatives – 3127

Nariese Whyte, Greens – 1421

The turnout was 58.41 per cent with 41, 275 votes cast.

