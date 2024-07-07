New Labour MP for Alloa & Grangemouth promises to make 'Westminster work for Scotland'
Brian Leishman won the new Alloa & Grangemouth constituency with a majority of over 6000 votes, beating off the challenge from political veterans John Nicolson of the SNP and Alba’s Kenny MacAskill. Both had previously been MPs with broadcaster Nicolson representing the defunct seat of Ochil and South Perthshire since 2019, having previously been the MP for East Dunbartonshire.
Brian, who is the golf pro at Schawpark golf course in Sauchie, has been a councillor since 2022 representing Perth City North.
In his acceptance speech in the early hours of Friday morning he thanked all those who voted for him, saying: “We have ran a positive campaign based on providing solutions to the issues that matter most to people.”
He added: “ Throughout the campaign I said that I want to represent everyone from every community across Alloa and Grangemouth and I say this to you again tonight – however you voted, or even if you didn’t vote at all, that it doesn’t matter – I will work tirelessly in your interests and to deliver the change that we need.
"Throughout history, Scots have been at the forefront of Labour governments and this tradition will continue with Scottish Labour MP’s at the heart of this next one.
"Tonight, is just the start of the change Alloa and Grangemouth, Scotland and the United Kingdom needs.”
The new MP said the Labour government would “deliver economic stability, lower bills, cut NHS waiting times, give over 200,000 Scots a pay rise with our New Deal for Working People and we will make Westminster work for Scotland.”
He added: “Thank you for this opportunity to represent you. Better days are ahead.”
The full result was:
Eva Comrie, Independent – 881 votes
Richard Fairley, Reform – 3084
Tom Flanagan, Workers Party – 223
Brian Leishman, Labour – 18,039
Kenny MacAskill, Alba – 638
Adrian May, Lib Dems – 1151
John Nicolson, SNP – 11,917
Rachel Nunn, Conservatives – 3127
Nariese Whyte, Greens – 1421
The turnout was 58.41 per cent with 41, 275 votes cast.
