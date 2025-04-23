Former Labour councillor has sights set on Falkirk West seat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour members have chosen their candidate to fight the Falkirk West seat in next year’s Holyrood elections – and they’ve selected someone with local connections.

Paul Godzik grew up in Denny and Dunipace and has strong family links across the area.

He is a former councillor, sitting on the City of Edinburgh Council between 2007-2017, during which time he served as convenor of education, children & families between 2012-2016.

Paul recently visited bus builder Alexander Dennis Ltd with Labour’s Scottish leader Anas Sarwar and Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank.

Candidate Paul Godzik, right, with Labour's Scottish leader Anas Sarwar and Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank. Pic: Contributed

Following the visit, he said: “After nearly two decades of SNP Government at Holyrood, Scotland desperately needs a new direction.

“Under the SNP our public services are going backwards. We can see that in our health service, where too many local people are waiting for operations, mental health services are overwhelmed, and most recently we see autism services having their doors closed while demand is rising rapidly.

“We need a Scottish Government who will focus on the issues that matter to local people.

"Despite this the SNP are focused on reopening the independence debate, prioritising separation over services, and ignoring the real needs of people here in Falkirk West.” Falkirk MP, Euan Stainbank, who in July 2024 overturned an SNP majority of nearly 15,000 with a swing of 25 per cdent in the equivalent Westminster seat, backed Paul’s campaign and the focus on public services.

He said: “I’m delighted that in Paul we have a candidate from Falkirk West, who will put public services first. The SNP record on health, on education, and on funding our council services, leaving impossible choices and unacceptable services from Falkirk Council, is nothing short of abysmal.

“Falkirk cannot afford another five years of constitutional bickering and failure to deliver, we need a new direction with a clear focus on how we rebuild our NHS, revitalise our local economy, and renew our local government.

“I look forward to seeing Paul deliver for my constituents as our MSP."

The Falkirk West seat has been held by the SNP’s Michael Matheson since 2007 but he has announced that he will not be standing again. Prior to that, the seat was held by Dennis Canavan who was an Independent from 1999.