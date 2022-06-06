Falkirk's Conservative group: Business as usual for us if Boris stays or goes

A vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson will be held by Conservative MPs between 6pm and 8pm with the result expected to follow at 9pm.

The vote, which was allowed to go ahead after 54 Conservative MPs called for it, follows on from the anger Mr Johnson’s part in the lockdown rule-breaking, as detailed in Sue Gray's recently published report.

If Mr Johnson loses tonight’s vote he will have to stand down as Prime Minister.

The outcome of the vote – which requires at least 180 Conservative MPs to vote against Mr Johnson for him to stand down – will not have any effect Falkirk Council’s Conservative councillors either way.

Speaking on behalf of the local authority’s Conservative Group, newly elected Falkirk North Councillor James Bundy did not say directly if he or the group were for or against Mr Johnson.

Speaking just hours before tonight’s no confidence vote, Mr Bundy said: “The Falkirk Conservatives stood on a platform at the recent council election to serve the people of Falkirk.

Falkirk North Councillor James Bundy says he and his fellow Falkirk Council Conservative group members will continue to strive to serve their constituents no matter who the Prime Minister is

"Falkirk Conservative councillors will continue focusing on delivering this promise, regardless of who the UK Conservative leader is."