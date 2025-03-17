Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson to step down from Holyrood

Michael Matheson has become the latest MSP to announce he will not be seeking re-election to Holyrood in 2026.

His decision comes only days after the SNP announced that the Falkirk West representative had been cleared for selection.

Last year he was handed the longest ever ban from the Scottish Parliament after breaking expenses rules in a row over an £11,000 data roaming bill.

Mr Matheson was barred for 27 sitting days after he admitted that the bill had been racked up on his parliamentary iPad during a family trip to Morocco in December 2022.

Michael Matheson has announced he will not be seeking re-election to Holyrood next year. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

When details of the bill were first made public, the then health secretary said the device had only been used for parliamentary work.

But he subsequently admitted that his sons had used the device as a data hotspot so they could watch football.

He later paid back the bill in full and apologised.

Mr Matheson – who will have served as an MSP for 27 years by the time of next year’s Scottish parliament elections – became the latest politician to announce the decision on his future on social media.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed last week she would not be seeking re-election in 2026.

Writing on Facebook last night (Sunday), the former Scottish Minister said it had been the “privilege of my life” to represent the people of Falkirk but he had advised his constituency association of his decision.

He wrote: “As one of the original Members of the Scottish Parliament elected in 1999, by the time of the election in 2026 I will have served as an MSP for 27 years.

"When I joined the SNP at 17 years of age the re-establishment of a Scottish Parliament was still a distant prospect. I could never have imagined that I would have had the privilege to represent Falkirk in our national Parliament for over two decades.

“I want to offer my sincere thanks to my constituents for the support and encouragement they have given me over the last 26 years, it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Falkirk.”

He also referenced his 13 years as a minister, including as justice secretary (2014-18), transport secretary (2018-23) and health secretary (2023-24).

He added: “I will always be deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to serve in Government and to implement policy in justice, health, transport, and climate change that has made Scotland a better place for all.

“I want to thank my constituency office staff – some of whom have been with me throughout my time in Parliament for their support over the years. I also could not ask for a better Constituency Association who have been with me every step of the way during our election campaigns.

“While there are many challenges within the Falkirk West constituency, I am extremely proud of the improvements that have been achieved since the SNP’s election in 2007, with investment in our hospital, more affordable social housing, and improvements to our school estate to name a few.

“I will of course continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability for the remainder of my term, and I look forward to seeking new challenges out with frontline politics.

"In passing on the Falkirk West SNP torch, I look forward to supporting our candidate for next year’s election to ensure Falkirk West returns an SNP MSP.”

First Minister John Swinney wished him well in a post on X, writing: “I am sorry to see Michael Matheson announce he plans to step down at the next election.

“Michael is a valued colleague who has made a significant contribution to the work of Parliament and Government since 1999. I wish him well for the future.”

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson had earlier this year announced she would not be seeking re-election.