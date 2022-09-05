Falkirk Council: Update on refuse collections as strike suspended

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three trade unions which took part in the industrial action - Unison, Unite and the GMB - agreed to suspend strikes in waste services and education.

Union members will now be consulted on the new deal.

Friday afternoon’s announcement followed talks with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, CoSLA and trade unions.

The refuse strike was suspended on Friday after an updated pay offer

Falkirk Council waste services strikes scheduled to take place from tomorrow, September 6 to September 13 are now suspended.

This morning the council announced: “Green bin, burgundy bins, food, AHP and black box will operate as scheduled.

“If your burgundy bin was due to be collected on Monday, September 5 please leave it on the kerbside and they will be collected as soon as possible.

The industrial action had a visible impact on Falkirk's streets last week

“If your green bin (landfill waste) has not been emptied, between August 24 and 31 please place it out and we will collect as soon as we can. No side waste will be uplifted.

“Brown bin service is suspended until September 12, please do not present for collection.

“Blue, burgundy and brown bins not collected due to the strike will not be collected until the next scheduled collection. Please do not present for collection until the scheduled date.”

The local authority also said both its recycling centres at Roughmute and Kinneil will operate as normal.

However, they added: “We are expecting high usage at recycling centres. Please be patient and be mindful of site rules and general road regulations.”

Union officials confirmed they had received a flat rate fully consolidated offer of £2000 for those earning up to £20,500 – equivalent to an increase of around 10 to 11 per cent for the lowest paid, who are estimated to be around 18 per cent of the total workforce. The offer is consolidated into overtime, allowances and pensions.