Bo'ness brawler (17) used fists and floor sign to attack victims

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a string of assaults, including punching a 13-year-old boy in the Mariner Centre, Glasgow Road, Camelon on August 7 last year and repeatedly punching a man to the ground and hitting him with a floor sign in Callendar Square, Falkirk on June 13, 2021.

He also admitted assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 13, 2021 and attacking a man in Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on May 21, 2021.

The court heard the teenage offender, from Bo’ness, did seem to be benefiting from the structured deferred sentence he had been placed on.