A special meeting of Falkirk Council next Tuesday, May 23 will hear the preferred location is the High Street retail and leisure centre, with a report also providing indicative time scales for a project that it is hoped would bring transformational change to the town centre and act as a catalyst for wider regeneration.

Following a “call for sites” process and discussions with landowners, several proposals were considered with the location of Callendar Square and Antonine Hotel being recommended by officers as the most appropriate site for the new Falkirk Town Hall. Construction would potentially begin in 2026 once the site had been acquired, existing retailers relocated, and buildings demolished.

The purchase does not include the Callendar Square car park which will continue to be operated by the existing owners. Falkirk Council will retain a first option to purchase the facility should it ever be offered for sale in the future.

Callendar Square would be knocked down and replaced with the new town hall if councillors agree

If approved, the purchase of Callendar Square would allow the former Municipal Buildings site to be marketed by the council for sale providing part funding for the town hall project. In addition, the council will receive a £6 million contribution for the project from Scottish and UK governments as part of the Falkirk Growth Deal.

The new Falkirk Town Hall would also include a new central library, support hub, civic centre, and a small office space and will provide a centre for arts, culture and heritage for the area. Previous work indicates that the value of economic activity generated by the new facility could reach more than £7 million per year with £5.5 million per year retained in the local area.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services said: “Having evaluated the available sites, it is our recommendation that Callendar Square would be the best location for the new Falkirk Town Hall. It is a large, prominent site with adjacent parking, and we have negotiated an acceptable offer with the owners.

“A new Falkirk Town Hall on that site would act as a major draw for cultural activity across central Scotland, as well as provide a major catalyst for economic growth and physical regeneration in the town centre.

“It is now for councillors to decide if this is the best way forward for Falkirk and the wider area. If they agree, then we will conclude the purchase as quickly as possible and keep moving forward with the delivery of this key project.”