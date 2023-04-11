Mourners disgusted after receiving parking fines while attending funeral in Falkirk

The seven £100 parking fines were issued by Blyth-based firm Parkingeye Ltd and caused anger among the mourners – the majority who say they will not be paying

them, stating the signage was not clear about parking charges and guidelines at Falkirk’s Callendar Square car park, just off Kerse Lane.

One of the mourners who received a fine said: “I attended a funeral at the Co-op funeral chapel just before 10am on Monday, March 27, directly across the road

The mourners received their fines after leaving their vehicles in the Callander Square car park

from the car park.

"On turning into the car park off the main road, negotiating two tight turns to the entrance, and being mindful of a pedestrian crossing at the same time, I entered the parking facility.

"There were barrier boxes with the arms removed and obviously out of use, as was the exit pay booth, which was boarded up. The car park was extremely dark inside. I saw no signage at the entrance.

"Four days later I received a £100 fine for parking for one hour. Now one person can make a mistake, especially when they are not given the relevant information, in the gloom of a car park and when heading for a funeral.

"However, for the hour in question at least seven other mourners attending the same funeral, arriving separately and using the same car park, all received £100 fines.

Can they all have been at fault. Did it not occur to the parking operator there is clearly something wrong here?”

The mourner later revisited the car park after receiving the fine and did find signage at some points in the structure.

“It was only days later on revisiting the site, which has a massive frontage, that I spotted a tiny sign to the side, not in the drivers view when approaching the entrance or turning in.

“The sign is positioned dangerously as to attempt to read it the driver who is on the opposite side has to take their eye off the approach road and the pedestrian

footpath. The sign gives no information on the charges or indeed most of the recognised industry standard information."

Parkingeye stated there are more than enough signs at the site giving motorists parking guidelines.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The car park at Callendar Square Shopping Centre features over 100 prominent and highly-visible signs providing information on how to use the car park responsibly.

“This includes guidance on the permitted hours as well as advice the payment kiosks are located on levels two and four, with the further option to pay by phone. The motorist correctly received a Parking Charge Notice due to remaining on the car park for 1 hour and not making a payment to park.

“We would add that Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their Parking Charge Notice.

