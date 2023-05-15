A special meeting of Falkirk Council next Tuesday, May 23 will hear the preferred location is the High Street retail and leisure centre, with a report also providing indicative time scales for a project that it is hoped would bring transformational change to the town centre and act as a catalyst for wider regeneration.

Following a “call for sites” process and discussions with landowners, several proposals were considered with the location of Callendar Square and Antonine Hotel being recommended by officers as the most appropriate site for the new Falkirk Town Hall.

The two other sites considered were the former bus station at the east end of the town and the High Street/Cockburn Street site in the west – which was previously rejected – but Callendar Square best met the criteria.

Callendar Square is the preferred site for the new Falkirk Town Hall

Construction would potentially begin in 2026 once the site had been acquired, existing retailers relocated, and buildings demolished.

The purchase does not include the Callendar Square car park which will continue to be operated by the existing owners. Falkirk Council will retain a first option to purchase the facility should it ever be offered for sale in the future.

A detailed report to be considered by councillors notes that “in parallel to voluntary negotiations the promotion of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) may be required and will be separately reported to council for consideration if it is necessary to secure all interest”.

If approved, the purchase of Callendar Square would allow the former Municipal Buildings site to be marketed by the council for sale providing part funding for the town hall project. In addition, the council will receive a £6 million contribution for the project from Scottish and UK governments as part of the Falkirk Growth Deal.

Callendar Square would be knocked down and replaced with the new town hall if councillors agree

The new Falkirk Town Hall would also include a new central library, support hub, civic centre, and a small office space and will provide a centre for arts, culture and heritage for the area. Previous work indicates that the value of economic activity generated by the new facility could reach more than £7 million per year with £5.5 million per year retained in the local area.

Capital cost of the project is currently put at £59 million but the report does highlight “the projected increase in cost reflects current volatility of construction prices which are still a substantial risk for the project as there are continuing inflationary pressures around materials due to shortages, labour due to availability and wider project cost elements such higher energy and fuel costs”.

The report also reminds councillors “the voluntary arts sector which, while content to be temporarily relocated to Dobbie, Grangemouth Town and Boness Town Halls, are expecting a new, purpose-built facility”.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services said: “Having evaluated the available sites, it is our recommendation that Callendar Square would be the best location for the new Falkirk Town Hall. It is a large, prominent site with adjacent parking, and we have negotiated an acceptable offer with the owners.

“A new Falkirk Town Hall on that site would act as a major draw for cultural activity across central Scotland, as well as provide a major catalyst for economic growth and physical regeneration in the town centre.

“It is now for councillors to decide if this is the best way forward for Falkirk and the wider area. If they agree, then we will conclude the purchase as quickly as possible and keep moving forward with the delivery of this key project.”

Callendar Square was constructed in 1992 as a purpose built shopping centre – but it was not without controversy. It was a popular shopping spot initially but like many shopping centres over the last three decades the change in retail habits led to an increase in empty units and lower footfall from shoppers. The report notes: “The centre has for a number of years encountered challenging trading conditions with only Xcercise4less (part of JD Gyms), the Department of Works and Pensions and a small number of independent retailers and charity stores in occupancy.”