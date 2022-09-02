Falkirk Council: MSP intervenes as Polmont business left waiting on planning decision

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard wrote to the council on behalf of his constituents, owners of Cartmore Building Supplies, who waited months to find out if they could make improvements to their business beside Klondyke garden centre, Polmont.

Their application was for the formation of landscape display area, erection of office building and storage building, car parking and associated infrastructure.

The application was for land next to Klondyke Garden Centre at Polmont

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the committee had delayed making a decision on the proposals at their meeting in June amid concerns over severe flooding that had happened previously in the surrounding area.

They agreed to wait for a consultation response from SEPA and visit the site to see the situation for themselves.

However, the officers’ report contained flood risk assessment and a hydraulic modelling report that showed the proposed development “would not have an unacceptable impact on flood risk either within or outwith the application site”.

Mr Leonard’s letter on behalf of his constituents, who are tenants of Klondyke, was reported to councillors when the committee met on Wednesday to make its final decision.

MSP Richard Leonard made his plea on behalf of his constituents

The MSP had written to say that “their inability to complete improvements due to a lack of planning permission is impacting negatively on their ability to continue to trade”.

“They are concerned about the working conditions that their staff and customers are having to endure and have difficulty in retaining and recruiting staff due to working conditions. They are also concerned about the negative impact the site appearance is having on their image.”

SNP Councillor Gary Bouse said he agreed with Richard Leonard and was happy to propose the application be granted, which was supported by all members.

The committee also approved an application from Klondyke for the construction of warehouse and formation of canopy, which had also been delayed for a site visit.

Councillor Laura Murtagh said she felt that the committee would need to think more carefully about whether site visits are needed.

She said: “The concerns at the time were to do with flooding and the point was made that the application would have no effect at all on what was currently allowed to happen.