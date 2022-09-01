Falkirk Council: Work begins to build 111 new council homes in Hallglen at Woodend Farm site

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £27 million development will see 99 one, two, three and four bedroom social homes built, along with 12 one, two and three-bed houses created within the former Woodend farm and steading..

Falkirk Council is leading the project and say the existing farmhouse and steading will be “sympathetically restored”.

All of the homes will be available for social rent from the local authority and are designed to meet Housing for Varying Needs standards, which places emphasis on space and flexibility for future adaption, as well as an enhanced standard of energy performance.

Glasgow-based contractor CCG (Scotland) is responsible for the development’s construction with full completion expected in late-2024/early 2025 with the homes being released in four phases over the duration of the construction period.

Councillor Gary Bouse, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for housing said: “We are delighted that work has started on this site and to be able to provide 111 new homes for a wide range of people including those that live alone and for families too.

"The site itself is in a prime location, offering good acce ss to local amenities and plenty of outdoor facilities, including Callander Park.

"The site has had many challenges along the way in terms of the existing and new infrastructure but it is exciting to see this development finally under construction.”

CCG managing director, David Wylie, said: “We are delighted to have made our return to Falkirk in the delivery of this landmark development for the community of Hallglen. With 111 homes being created, Woodend will significantly support the supply of quality, affordable housing in the area within a masterplan that offers a wide range of house styles as well as a considerable amount of private and communal green space.

“Our advanced construction capabilities will also deliver these homes at pace and to an enhanced standard of environmental performance, a significant benefit for future residents who can expect to lower their demand for energy as a result of vastly reduced heat loss.”