Falkirk Council election: Issues and candidates in Falkirk South ward

Falkirk South (Ward 7) covers the whole of Falkirk town centre as well as Hallglen, Tamfourhill, Bantaskine, Summerford, Rosebank, Lionthorn and Callendar Park.

There are six candidates vying for votes in the Falkirk South ward ahead of the council elections on May 5, hoping to claim one of three seats and represent the ward for the next five years.

Dominating the headlines have been the arguments around regeneration of Falkirk’s town centre and how best to replace Falkirk’s municipal buildings which are currently being demolished.

Town centre regeneration is one of the issues for voters in Falkirk South

But there are other local issues that may resonate with voters such as claims of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Falkirk’s high flats, once reserved for the elderly. There is also a desire to see better facilities in places such as Tamfourhill, Bantaskine and Hallglen – with strong community groups now pushing for action. Changes to grass cutting have also sparked debate while bin collections and road repairs are always top of many people’s priorities.

Who won in 2017?

Lorna Binnie, Scottish National Party (SNP) 2,216 votes John Patrick, Scottish Conservative & Unionist, 1,993 votes Pat Reid, Scottish Labour Party, 1,686 votes

The background

There are two incumbent councillors seeking re-election, although the SNP’s Lorna Binnie is the only one who was elected in 2017. Her SNP colleague, Emma Russell, gained a seat for the party in a by-election in October last year and she is also standing again.

Long-serving councillor, John Patrick, is not seeking re-election. This time, he hopes his daughter, Sarah Patrick, will carry on the family tradition as she is seeking to replace him as the Conservative councillor. A solicitor based in Falkirk, Sarah Patrick narrowly lost the by-election in October.

Labour candidate Euan Stainbank is hoping to re-take the seat formerly held by Pat Reid, which the party lost when the former provost resigned, causing a by-election. The 22-year-old law graduate is presently working in the hospitality industry and also teaching public speaking.

The Scottish Green Party is contesting every ward locally and Hunter Thomson and Independent candidate Richard Wilson is also hoping to be elected.

Who can I vote for?

Falkirk South (Ward 7) – three councillors to be elected

Lorna Binnie, Scottish National Party (SNP);

Sarah Patrick, Scottish Conservative and Unionist;

Emma Russell, Scottish National Party (SNP);

Euan Stainbank, Scottish Labour Party;

Hunter Thomson, Scottish Green Party;