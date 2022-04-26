Falkirk Council election: Here's who is standing for Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst - and the issues people are talking about

Stretching from tiny South Alloa, where Falkirk district meets Stirling, the ward takes in Airth and the smaller villages that surround in addition to Carron and Carronshore, Stenhousemuir and Kinnaird.

While Kinnaird is a thriving area with hundreds of new-build homes in recent years, many residents feel that the estate badly needs better facilities. Stenhousemuir has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour, something that the police and council have been trying to combat.

In recent years, strong community groups have been formed in both places, indeed Stenhousemuir FC has become an example to others of how clubs can really make a difference by working in their communities.

Kinnaird is one area of this very diverse ward

Airth residents have concerns about traffic speeding through their villages. And residents across the ward are worried about how schools and health services are going to cope as house building continues around the area.

As much of the area is fairly rural, there are also real concerns about public transport and in particular buses, with many people saying services are infrequent and unreliable.

Who won in 2017?

Jim Flynn, Scottish Conservative & Unionist, 1968 votes Gary Bouse, Scottish National Party (SNP), 1921 votes Joan Coombes, Scottish Labour Party, 956 votes Laura Murtagh, Scottish National Party (SNP), 940 votes

The background

Both the SNP’s Gary Bouse and the Conservative’s Jim Flynn took enough First Preference votes to be elected in the first round of counting. The SNP’s Laura Murtagh picked up enough transfer votes to be elected in the fourth round and Labour’s Joan Coombes in the seventh round.

This time round there will be at least one change as Ms Coombes isn’t standing again. This time, Labour is fielding just one candidate, Margaret Anslow, an armed forces veteran, railway worker and dedicated trade union member.

The Conservatives, however, have two candidates as Robert Kemp, a veteran of the Argylls, is standing for the first time along time the incumbent councillor Jim Flynn.

Who can I vote for?

Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst (Ward 4 ) – four councillors to be elected from:

Margaret Anslow, Scottish Labour Party;

Gary Bouse, Scottish National Party (SNP);

James Flynn, Scottish Conservative and Unionist;

Robert Kemp, Scottish Conservative and Unionist;

Sean McCay, Scottish Liberal Democrats;

Tom McLaughlin, Scottish Green Party;