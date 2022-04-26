Angry dad batters door in Bonnybridge

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ross Mackenzie (31) had been found guilty of behaving in a threatening manner – shouting and swearing during a telephone conversation and turning up uninvited at his ex partner’s home, repeatedly striking a door – at an address in Foxdale Drive, Bonnybridge on April 24, 2020.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He is in a good relationship now – he has a good work ethic and a good work history. The whole basis of this incident is not because of a domestic issue, but a result of the difficulties of seeing his children.

"He was refused contact when something had been previously arranged – it was the day after his son’s birthday. He lost his temper and was found guilty of these charges.”

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said Mackenzie’s ex-partner had asked for a non-harassment order to be put in place for “as long as possible”.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This offence in April 2020 was during the height of the first lockdown and involved you attending at the complainer’s home. It involved intimidating and abusive behaviour at their door.

"You made your child upset, which showed a lack of insight into your behaviour. There’s not much remorse shown for the way you acted.”

Sheriff Harris placed Mackenzie, 55 Spruce Grove, East Kilbridge, on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months.