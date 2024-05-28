Why consultation on the proposed closure of Blackness Primary by Falkirk Council is on hold
and live on Freeview channel 276
The primary school, which has just 11 pupils, has been earmarked for closure by Falkirk Council, but consultation cannot start without the agreement of councillors.
Members of Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people committee should have considered the report today (Tuesday).
But chief executive Kenneth Lawrie announced that the controversial report would not be considered in the run-up to a general election.
He said: “Our view is that on balance it’s not appropriate to proceed with a consultation with this level of controversy during the election period and clearly the agenda was issued before the general election was announced last week, so we’ll not be going ahead with that item today.”
A proposal to mothball the school last year was delayed after protests by parents who said the school roll – at that point just eight pupils – was set to rise.
The latest report that was due to be considered by the committee was suggesting full closure of the school.
The report reveals that the cost of educating pupils at Blackness is around £32,388 per pupil every year, compared to a council average of £5815 and closure would save the council more than £215,000 every year.
If the change goes ahead, pupils would attend Grange Primary School in Bo’ness, three miles away, with free school transport provided.
The council says it recognises the “high quality” of education at Blackness but says that children attending Grange Primary would benefit from a wider range of learning experiences and a wider peer group at their age and stage.