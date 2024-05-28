Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A proposal to begin consultation on the closure of Blackness Primary School will be delayed by the forthcoming general election.

The primary school, which has just 11 pupils, has been earmarked for closure by Falkirk Council, but consultation cannot start without the agreement of councillors.

Members of Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people committee should have considered the report today (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But chief executive Kenneth Lawrie announced that the controversial report would not be considered in the run-up to a general election.

This trio started at Blackness Primary last August but as a question mark hangs over the school's future there many not be many more new starts. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “Our view is that on balance it’s not appropriate to proceed with a consultation with this level of controversy during the election period and clearly the agenda was issued before the general election was announced last week, so we’ll not be going ahead with that item today.”

A proposal to mothball the school last year was delayed after protests by parents who said the school roll – at that point just eight pupils – was set to rise.

The latest report that was due to be considered by the committee was suggesting full closure of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report reveals that the cost of educating pupils at Blackness is around £32,388 per pupil every year, compared to a council average of £5815 and closure would save the council more than £215,000 every year.

If the change goes ahead, pupils would attend Grange Primary School in Bo’ness, three miles away, with free school transport provided.