West Lothian has seen a surge in applications for council homes because Edinburgh and Glasgow are “full up”.

A senior housing officer outlined the effect of the removal of local connection rules as she described the council’s own homeless strategy to replace a national programme.

The rules on local connection were changed in November 2022 to allow people to apply as homeless to any council in Scotland from anywhere in the UK.

Sarah Kelly, the housing needs manager, delivered proposals on the new local strategy to tackle homelessness to West Lothian Council’s executive this week.

Linlithgow SNP member Councillor Pauline Orr asked if the housing department knew how many applications had come from outside the county.

Sarah said the number was being collated by hand following requests at another committee, and housing officers would soon be able to provide councillors with a figure.

She said: “We are seeing an increasing number from the UK presenting to us, particularly across the Central Belt, where cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh are essentially being billed as being full up. They are coming across to counties like Falkirk and West Lothian.”

The executive also heard that West Lothian had seen surging demand for housing among the 16 to 24 cohort – demand which is growing at five per cent per year.

George Paul, executive councillor for housing said the policy responded to the housing emergency declared in West Lothian.

He added: “This is result of the crisis caused by the lack of funding by the Scottish Government. I’m glad the opposition has read the paper and has seen the work this council is doing.”

Councillor Pauline Stafford, the depute SNP group leader, said: “I think most of our case work is taken up with housing enquiries and, until we are building adequate housing to meet that need, I’m sorry to say that a lot of things will improve around the edges but it is not going to tackle the roots of this problem.”

Councillor Stafford added that she would like to hear reports back on how the strategy was working.

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick, the council leader, said: “I think we all agree in this chamber that our housing and building services are doing an excellent job.”

In her report to the executive, Sarah said: “Despite positive achievements in reducing homeless demand locally, the pressure for increased homeless services has remained critically high, leading to financial strain for the council and systematic failures at a national level in terms of the shortfall in supply of affordable social homes.

“The imbalance between supply and demand of affordable social housing is the most significant challenge faced by social housing providers, and in West Lothian where there is sustained high demand for social homes.

“The area also benefits from exceptionally high tenancy sustainment levels which, whilst a positive outcome for those who secure permanent housing, ensures a depressed turnover rate of letting, reducing the council’s ability to move homeless households out of temporary accommodation.”

“This position has driven up the use of unsuitable accommodation and breaches of statutory duties.”