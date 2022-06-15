Visit Falkirk: Tourism campaign aims to attract cyclists to Falkirk area

It follows an investment of over £6 million in cycle infrastructure across the district.

The Visit Falkirk campaign highlights that with over 800km of cycle paths ideal for a wide range of abilities, the Falkirk region is fast becoming one of Scotland’s top cycling destinations and was the fastest growing sector in the local area prepandemic.

They said from kid’s learner zones in Zetland and Helix Parks, 114 e-bikes with Forth Bikes, accessible cycling through local charity: Cycling Without Age Scotland, to adrenaline-fuelled distance and mountain bike options, there is genuinely something for everyone.

Lois Friel, aged 8 (left) and Rosa Hepburn, aged 8 (right) hitch a ride with Shauna Brown (Cycling Without Age Scotland) to celebrate the launch of Visit Falkirk’s cycling tourism campaign

From 2009 to 2019, visitor numbers increased by 53 per cent to around 950,000, employment in the sector by 31.4 per cent to just over 2200 jobs, and the overall economic impact of tourism increased by 87.9 per cent to around £136m.

The new campaign has been funded through the VisitScotland Destination Fund.

Launching the campaign, Falkirk Council Leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Getting on your bike is even more popular in the Falkirk area since we’ve invested so much in our cycle paths and attractions. Investment from funds such as the VisitScotland Destination Fund is so welcome and we are on track to be one of Scotland’s most exciting and popular cycling destinations.

“With the UCI Cycling World Championships coming in 2023 we have a real opportunity to create a legacy that will bring more income to our region as well as support active tourism and the outdoor, healthy lifestyle.”