Life-saving equipment for Falkirk Bowling Club thanks to efforts of the Sneddon family

William Sneddon passed away suddenly in October 2020 at the age of 88 after having a heart attack.

He had been a bowler at the club for many years, and widow Jean is still a member.

Following William’s death his family made the decision to raise money to buy a defibrillator which would be installed at the bowling club where he had spent a lot of his time.

Bowling club president John Waddell is pictured with Jean Sneddon, her great grandchildren and her daughter Janice McFadden. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Now they have succeeded in their quest and the life-saving equipment was handed over recently.

William’s daughter Janice McFadden said it seemed fitting to buy a defibrillator for the Cochrane Street club given the nature of her dad’s death.

And it was through the generosity of hospitality guests at Falkirk Football Club and those attending the William Sneddon Memorial Day held at the bowling club last October that the cash was raised.

Janice said: “We managed to raise a significant amount of money.

The defibrillator funded by cash raised by the Sneddon family has now been installed at Falkirk Bowling Club. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"We originally wanted to raise enough to buy a defibrillator for the club, but we managed to raise a lot more.

"So we raised enough to buy a boxed one for the club and a portable one for my grandson who plays football.

"He takes it to all the games he plays.

"He’s only six, but it goes with him in his mum’s car.”

Plans are now in place to host the William Sneddon Memorial Day again later this year and for it to be an annual event.

Janice continued: "We have got some money left, and any money raised on the memorial day from now on will be for the upkeep of the defibrillators.

"It will be used for replacing the pads and the batteries.”

Janice explained that the equipment is not just for the club, but those in the surrounding community in a bid to save lives.

The device has been registered so now if anyone nearby phones 999 they can be directed to it ahead of help coming.

She added: “We’ve put leaflets through the doors of the local houses to let people know the defibrillator is at the club if it’s needed.