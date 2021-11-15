Two Falkirk district groups share £1m funding to support communities

Both projects hope to help Falkirk achieve net-zero carbon emissions and boost the district’s recovery from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK Community Renewal Fund (UKCRF) cash will help Falkirk Environment Trust (FET) and the Green Action Network develop large-scale projects that will reach out to communities across the district.

FET’s grant of £534,054 will help set up and support ‘Falkirk Food Futures’, which aims to give communities better access to healthy, sustainable food.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council.

And the Green Action Trust will get £700,000 of funding to develop skills, training, education and employment opportunities for Falkirk’s Canalside communities, through a project called ‘Falkirk’s Canal: A Collaborative Pathway to a Fairer & Net-Zero Future’.

Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn welcomed news of the funding.

She said: “It will both help tackle food insecurity and further the area’s bid to achieve net zero, therefore reaching some of our communities at most need.

“I am enormously grateful to all project applicants and partners who prepared their bids to help support their communities and disappointed for those unsuccessful projects."

“These successful projects will have a significant effect on Falkirk’s communities as they rebuild and strengthen following the pandemic.”

The fund aims to provide much needed support to specific projects in communities most in need across the UK.

Falkirk Council was identified as one of the 100 priority places - meaning projects submitted for consideration were prioritised.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.