Falkirk property: Spacious and modern 3-bedroom ground floor flat in a prime town centre location

Occupying an excellent position close to Falkirk town centre and a wide range of amenities, this lovely flat provides flexible spacious accommodation all on one level.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:55 pm

The interior living space comprises a welcoming reception hallway with large walk-in storage cupboard, well proportioned living room, modern fitted kitchen with large dining/family area, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom with white three-piece suite.

Externally, the property comes with two allocated parking spaces and a garden area to the front and side, while a drying area is shared with the flat above.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £199,000, more details can be found HERE.

