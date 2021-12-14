Road closures: Contractor urged not to close road leading to Camelon cemetery on busy weekend

Scottish Water need repairs carried out to two manhole covers in Dorrator Road, Camelon which are directly under the railway bridge.

The busy road provides an entrance to a handful of homes, a farm and Falkirk Rugby Club, as well as Camelon Cemetery and Falkirk Crematorium.

However, the contractor employed by the utility company decided to carry out the work between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 19.

The sign in Dorrator Road, Camelon telling motorists the road is due to close this weekend

Signs were placed either side of the bridge with dates of the proposed closure.

This is one of the busiest times at the cemetery and crematorium as people visit to lay holly wreaths and flowers at graves and in the garden of remembrance.

But after The Falkirk Herald raised the issue with Falkirk Council, officials are meeting urgently with the contractor to ask them to carry out the work at another date.

It is understood some remedial work would then be carried at the site as an interim measure.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Contractors were appointed to carry out work on Scottish Water manhole covers – we weren’t consulted on the dates of closure and contractors put up a notice too early indicating when the road would be closed.

“We’re meeting with them this week to discuss a far more suitable date to carry out the work and asked that the signs are removed as soon as possible.”

