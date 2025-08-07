Proposals to sell Falkirk's Old Burgh Buildings to go before councillors

A report recommending the sale of Falkirk’s Old Burgh Buildings will go before councillors later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property in Newmarket Street was declared surplus in 2020 and closed as part of Falkirk Council’s strategic property review. The building is no longer in operational use and those services previously delivered from the site, which was the area’s registrars’ office, have been relocated.

Registrations and ceremonies are now available at Falkirk Library and Callendar House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the council’s Executive committee will now discuss the building’s future at their next meeting on August 21.

The Old Burgh Buildings are currently lying empty after registration services were relocated earlier this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

With the building being a common good property, a public consultation on its proposed sale was carried out by the local authority earlier this year.

According to the report, of the 60 responses received, views were evenly split with 43 per cent in favour, 43 per cent opposed and the remainder neutral.

Comments in support of the sale highlighted the cost of maintaining the empty building, while those opposed expressed concern over the potential loss of a historic asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is Category C listed and located within a conservation area, meaning key features of the property are protected and any future alterations would require appropriate consents.

If members of the Executive agree, the building will be placed on the open market with any sale subject to further approval, and proceeds would be returned tot he Falkirk Common Good Fund.

The report to councillors notes that the building is in poor condition overall, with over £300,000 in outstanding maintenance and annual running costs of nearly £60,000.

Paul Kettrick, head of investment, assets and climate, said: “We understand that the Old Burgh Buildings are valued locally for its historic character. However, the property is no longer suitable for modern service delivery and requires significant investment to bring it up to standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Selling the building allows us to reduce ongoing costs and ensure the asset is brought back into productive use, while protecting its key features through listed building safeguards. It is for elected members to decide at the Executive meeting later this month.”

The proposed sale supports the Council’s property strategy, which aims to reduce costs, improve service delivery and make better use of core buildings. The closure of the Burgh Buildings is expected to contribute to a reduction in the Council’s carbon emissions, helping to support net zero goals.