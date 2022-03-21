Plans for social housing in Falkirk rejected by councillors

Planning officials had previously rejected the application for the site on the corner of Thornhill Road and King Street – and a meeting of Falkirk Council’s planning review panel on Friday backed that decision.

While developers G & N Homes say they are hoping to build “100 per cent affordable housing,” members heard that that the company has not yet found a partner to work with to build the homes, despite extensive discussions.

Without a registered social landlord on board, the site is not currently in the council’s long term plan for social housing – and that could make it difficult to get the funding that would be required.

When the plans were first mooted, the site was included within the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

But that was withdrawn when social landlords Link said they had not been able to reach an agreement with the developer.

The applicant’s agent, Philip Neaves, said the company was very confident that once planning permission was granted, agreement with a social landlord would be much more straightforward.

He urged councillors to approve the proposal, saying that affordable housing is badly needed in Falkirk and that a site like this – close to the town centre and shops – would be ideal.

But there were also worries about parking on busy roads that are very close to an entrance to Central Retail Park.

The developers say that the 39 spaces they have proposed will be more than enough as many households won’t have cars.

However, Falkirk’s road department insist that they are following government guidelines – and in an area where parking is already a problem they are reluctant to add more homes without ample spaces.

The development would also mean a loss of parking for people visiting Thornhill Community Centre as it currently uses some of the land for parking.

After visiting the site, members of the council’s planning review panel agreed with officers that the application should be rejected.

While the company could bring a new proposal forward, councillors said they would prefer clarity on what type of affordable housing was being proposed before granting any permission.

