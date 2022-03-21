Hunt is on for cruel culprit who shot cat in Falkirk

The cat was found in Brightons with an airgun pellet wound and other injuries by a member of the public on Saturday, March 12 who then handed the injured animal into a local vet.

Scottish SPCA inspector Mairi Wright said: “The cat was a five-year-old, neutered male tabby – mostly black with brown stripes, and a dark coloured stomach.

Scottish SPCA is looking for anyone with information about an incident in Brightons where a cat was shot with an airgun

“He was found with a shot wound in his lower abdomen and had other extensive injuries, including a badly fractured leg.

“He was screaming in pain on arrival at the vets. Unfortunately, his condition was so poor that he had to be put to sleep on welfare grounds. We are concerned this cat was potentially targeted.

"If anyone has any information on how the cat sustained these injuries they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

