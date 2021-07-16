New maintance depot at former British Alcan site unveiled for Falkirk Council decision

Scania Sweden, a leading manufacturer of trucks and coaches, hopes to build the bespoke service centre in Abbotsford Business Park, part of the former British Alcan site.

The company has said up to 36 people will be employed across the site, working in four shifts to provide a 24-hour service.

The proposals include a bespoke maintenance depot for Scania including workshop space, office space, service yards, car parking and SUDS/landscaping.

Men working in the British Alcan aluminium coil and sheet factory in Falkirk, March 1985. Picture shows the No 8 stripmill.

Entry to the site – on the north side of the business park – will be via a roundabout from the A9 and an existing junction on Ivanhoe Drive, although this may need modified to allow articulated vehicles to enter.

A traffic study in support of the planning application suggests that the impact on the wider road network will be negligible.

West Ranga Property Group, which submitted the planning application, says the site is in a prime location to take advantage of the strategic road network with easy access to the A9 and further afield the M90 and the M808.

The planning application states that Scania Sweden have developed a “sophisticated standard model” for this facility which is being rolled out in Scandinavia and across the UK.

It adds: “Scania have placed a strong focus on sustainability and the quality and efficiency of workplace, which are manifest in the highly bespoke and well equipped facilities provided.”

