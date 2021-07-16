Meander To Maggie’s: New 10k fundraiser for Forth Valley cancer care centre

‘Meander To Maggie’s’ is a 10k walk from the iconic Kelpies to the cancer care centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

It takes place on Friday, September 24 - and is open to anyone to take part.

The target for each walker is to raise at least £100 and play their part in helping to support the region’s centre.

The event, which will get underway at 4:30pm will begin with a 10-minute warm up with Michelle Gallagher from The Engine Room, before walkers set out on their trek.

Participants will be put into groups and have their own walk leader to head the meander back to Maggie’s.

Once they reach the centre there will be a BBQ, drinks and music.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager says “We are super excited to launch Meander to Maggie’s.

“It’s a magnificent meander from the Kelpies all the way to our centre.

“We wanted to do an event that was outdoors so we could bring our supporters together again and make the most of the wonderful walking routes in our area”.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer its support to people with a cancer diagnosis.

Since the start of the pandemic, it has been supporting people with cancer by phone, email and digitally. The centre is now open to see people by appointment and drop in.

To register visit Eventbrite https://bit.ly/MeandertoMaggies

