Major milestone as Grangemouth Stadium officially enters community management

The keys to Grangemouth Stadium have been handed over to Grangemouth Community Sports Trust as the venue officially enters community management.

The move, which saw the handover take place on Monday, marks the start of a one-year Community Benefit Licence approved by Falkirk Council.

It will enable the trust to run the stadium while working towards a longer-term Community Asset Transfer (CAT) – and it means the venue can remain open and active throughout the busy summer athletics season and beyond.

Grangemouth Community Sports Trust (GCST) will operate the stadium on a full repairing and insuring basis under the agreement for a nominal rent of £1 per year, reflecting the community benefits.

Representatives from Falkirk Council met with Colin Hutchison, Chief Executive of scottishathletics (centre), at Grangemouth Stadium on Monday for the official key handover.

To support the transition, Falkirk Council is providing up to £120,000 of revenue financial support over two years, and it will also carry out capital works worth up to £350,000 to improve the condition of the facility and give GCST the best possible start.

Grangemouth Stadium was one of 128 Falkirk Council owned buildings which were in poor and ageing condition, expensive to run and underutilised, and were identified as being no longer needed in the council’s Strategic Property Review.

Previously costing the council around £600,000 a year to operate, the stadium will now benefit from charitable rates relief, which for 2024/25 was £157,917, along with a greater flexibility to access grant funding.

As a registered charity with national connections, the trust also has the experience and partnerships needed to manage the stadium and develop its potential as both a lcoal sports facility and a national athletics venue.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “The handover of Grangemouth Stadium is a significant milestone for Grangemouth Community Sports Trust and Scotland’s athletics community. It also ensures continued access for the local community.

"We’ve worked closely with the trust to make this possible and have put in place financial and practical support to help them succeed. Their plans show real ambition and care for the venue’s future, and we hope the community will get behind them and come along to the events and activities planned over the months ahead.

“If the longer-term transfer is approved, it would represent one of the largest Community Asset Transfers of its kind in Scotland – a major step in local ownership of a national-level facility.”

Colin Hutchison, Chief Executive of scottishathletics said: "Grangemouth Stadium is a cornerstone of the local community and an iconic sporting venue in Scotland. We are delighted to have worked with Falkirk Victoria Harriers, Forth Valley Flyers and other local partners to form Grangemouth Community Sports Trust (GCST) and keep the stadium open through the Community Benefit Licence.

"I would like to thank Falkirk Council for the financial support they have committed to help GCST succeed and sportscotland for their support in helping protect a key national competition facility.

"The hard work starts now for GCST and all the partners involved. The long-term future of Grangemouth Stadium is still uncertain and the support of partners, local businesses and the local community will be essential to delivering the vision of GCST.”

The first major event under GCST management takes place on Sunday, June 1, with a full calendar of activity planned for the months ahead.