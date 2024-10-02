If approved the plans would see 45 affordable homes built in Kincardine. (Pic: Google Maps)

A major affordable housing development is on the horizon for Kincardine, if plans from James Methven are approved.

Developers have asked for planning permission for 45 affordable homes on the eastern edge of the town.

The site is currently a vacant field that is allocated for residential development within the Local Development Plan.

Now, developers from Dunfermline’s James Methven have proposed plans for 37 affordable houses, eight affordable flats, access roads, footpaths and other landscaping infrastructure.

“The proposals will create 45 new affordable homes in an area of the town already suited to this type of development,” a planning statement said.

“The site is close to local public transport networks and local amenities. The site will provide for a range of needs including ‘access for all’ housing.”

Developers continued: “The proposal directly responds to local community and Fife Council demand and if approved will provide much needed affordable family housing.”

The site lies to the north of Toll Road, Kincardine – just within the village settlement boundary. It is a short five minute walk from Kincardine town centre.

If approved, the development would feature 37 affordable houses ranging from two-bed terraced houses to four and five bed family homes and eight affordable flats.

“James Methven aspires to provide carefully designed and considered bespoke new affordable homes across Scotland,” the planning statement said.

“They have a track record of completing a number of developments in the north east of Scotland and are looking to expand this success to Fife, Edinburgh and the central belt area.”

Their recent developments include two sites in Aberdeen and a development on Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy.

Fife Council planners will consider the application and make a decision in due course.