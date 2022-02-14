Lockdown beer keg sales boost leads to Banknock service station storage issue

Members of Falkirk Council licensing board heard that the lockdown craze for kegs had meant that the shop at 235 Kilsyth Road had increased sales considerably.

Representing the shop, solicitor Gordon Emslie said: “Since the pandemic in 2020, there has been a growth of keg beers and my client has had great difficulty trying to display them.”

With the board’s agreement, the shop has now increased the floor space devoted to the sale of alcohol from 8.6 metres cubed to 11 metres cubed.

Demand for keg beers has risen the licensing board heard

Both the licensing standards officer and Police Scotland representative said that they were not concerned at the change as it was not a shop that was ever associated with problems.

Convener Niall Coleman said he could see no grounds for refusal and the board granted the application.

