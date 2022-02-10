Motorist (53) charged after three-car traffic collision in Hallglen
A man has been charged following a major road traffic collision which reportedly led to a woman and three children being taken to hospital.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:00 pm
The incident happened on Wednesday on New Hallglen Road, Hallglen.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4pm on Wednesday, February 9, officers were called to reports of a three car crash on New Hallglen Road, Falkirk. There were no reports of serious injuries and the road was reopened around 8.20pm.
"A 53-year-old man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences."