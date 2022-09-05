Liz Truss: Falkirk Conservative's welcome election of new leader and prime minister

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a ballot of Conservative members to chose a replacement for Boris Johnson after he announced he was quitting in July.

James Kerr, leader of the Falkirk Conservative council group, said: “Liz’s election as prime minister is good news for Falkirk. Under Liz’s leadership, the UK Government will continue to directly invest throughout the Falkirk area through the Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity Funds.

“She has an incredibly full in-tray, but as former foreign secretary she has cabinet experience and will hit the ground running.”

Liz Truss has been elected leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Pic: Getty

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for local Conservatives said: “Liz Truss was raised and educated in Paisley, and in the party hustings in Perth made clear her commitment to Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom.

"At these hustings, she said: ‘To me we’re not just neighbours, we’re family and I will never ever let our family be split up’.”

After defeating Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and deal with the energy crisis as she prepares to take office as the country’s next prime minister.

She thanked her “friend” Boris Johnson, who will depart No 10 on Tuesday before Ms Truss flies to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.