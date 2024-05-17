Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer has appealed to the Scottish Government against West Lothian’s rejection of proposals for a new home in a listed building in Linlithgow High Street.

Engineers told the Development Management Committee in January that flood prevention measures in the plans for the C-Listed building were inadequate for the future.

They added that new rules from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) forbid development where flooding posed a risk to life.

Planners said there would be no safe way for residents to evacuate from the ground floor flat at 4 High Street in the town – a C-listed property in the conservation area. The council’s flood risk engineers said that proposed defensive barriers were inadequate.

A planning officer said the alterations would also be out of keeping with the building.

However, the architect and agent for Craigs Eco Construction has argued that conversion back into a home for the 200-year-old building is the best way to build in future flood protection.

The Scottish Government’s Division of Planning and Environmental Appeals, (DPEA) this week appointed a Reporter to consider the appeal.

The ground floor of the house was converted several years ago into storage space for a lawyer’s office next door.

Craigs Eco Construction applied for planning permission and listed building consent to refurbish the ground floor as a self contained flat.

At January’s DMC meeting Planning officer Wendy McCorriston told councillors that the conversion could increase the risk to life and limb.

She said: “Given the climate emergency … the building is in an area which is at risk of flooding.

“SEPA guidance only supports changes of use where the vulnerability category is not higher than existing. In this case the vulnerability is increased when changing from a commercial to a residential use. Both SEPA and the council’s flood risk managers do not support a change of use in the area.”

On appeal papers lodged with the DPEA, Walter Wood, of architect’s QB Wood, said: “The property has been a part of Linlithgow High Street for over 200 years; most of its life it has been a modest residential unit. Our request is three fold. It’s a listed building within a conservation area.

“It needs to be protected as a listed building and the best way to do so is by it being occupied. It will contribute to a vibrant High Street. A principle of NFP4. We are asking that this vacant building be returned to residential property as its original purpose 200 years ago.”

Wider flood prevention measures for Linlithgow are the responsibility of the Scottish Government. As yet there are no plans or funding in place to provide flood prevention in the town.

Mr Wood told the DMC in January the flood prevention measures incorporated in the original plan would be adequate given current flood risk modelling.

However, a council flood risk engineer told the DMC meeting there would be no adequate protection measures that could be put in place if the ground floor was converted back into a home.