Homes approved near historic site in Falkirk Council area

A woman who has been given permission to build two houses on land close to a second-century Roman wall has said she plans to donate part of the site to a wildlife organisation.

While there are no visible signs of the Antonine Wall – the Roman-built turf wall that once stretched the breadth of Scotland – archaeological investigations have shown that the site in Bo’ness is close to where the monument once stood.

Lorraine Leavesley’s application to build two houses on land close to the junction of Academy Road and Gauze Road was approved by Falkirk Council’s planning committee this week, with several conditions attached.

The part that is now classed as ‘a buffer zone’ will be donated to a wildlife group.

Addressing the committee, Ms Leavesley said: “I’ve actually agreed with Historic Scotland to donate that parcel of land to a wildlife group, so I’ve been in consultation and talks with the Scottish Wildlife Society, to donate that parcel of land so that it can be transformed into a wildlife meadow and that will improve the biodiversity in the area.”

She told members that she has “worked extensively” with Historic Environment Scotland over the past five years and it does not oppose her application.

It has, however, suggested limiting the height of the proposed dwellings; retaining a buffer zone between built development and the edge of the monument; and a restriction on planting trees.

Falkirk Council’s archaeology officer has also requested conditions, which include carrying out a metal detection survey and a pollen and peat assessment.

Ms Leavesley told members she has also been speaking to Geoff Bailey, formerly Falkirk Council’s archaeologist, and told councillors that he has already conducted investigations of the whole site and offered further help if planning permission was granted.

Nine objections were made to the development, with complaints including concerns that it will mean a loss of privacy for neighbours.

Some of those objecting also believed that the area was amenity land, open to all.

While land ownership is not necessary to make a planning application, the report accepts that the applicant owns the site, based on information provided.

Ms Leavesley addressed the fears about the loss of privacy, telling the committee that she has agreed with Historic Environment Scotland that the final designs will have a height restriction “so that should not be an issue”.

The planning application in principle was approved by all members and more detailed designs will follow.