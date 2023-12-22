News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Helix Park: Falkirk Council axes charges for 'ice' rink in shadow of Kelpies after complaints

Council officials have decided to axe entry fees for an under-fire skating attraction at the Helix Park – and will refund all entry fees to those who have attended.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:49 GMT
The artificial ice rink in the shadow of The Kelpies only opened last Saturday but very quickly there were complaints about both the poor quality of the surface and the skates being given to those attending.

Within days Falkirk Council apologised for letting visitors down, saying steps had been taken to improve the experience.

They said weather and ground conditions from the outset delayed music and decorations being in place for the start of the experience as well as the quality of the skates on offer.

The synthetic ice rink opened at the Helix on Saturday. Pic: Alan MurrayThe synthetic ice rink opened at the Helix on Saturday. Pic: Alan Murray
This lead to people not having an experience up to the council’s “usual high standards”.

On Tuesday a council spokesperson said: “This has now been fully rectified with our contractors assuring us that better quality skates are now available with a more festive atmosphere being created around the site. In addition, we have been assured by our contractors that the boards used are of the right quality for this type of event.”

But this afternoon came the announcement that following more poor feedback on the experience they would be making the rink free of charge from Saturday, as well as refunds for those who have already attended skating sessions.

The synthetic ice rink, which opened at the Helix on Saturday, has come under criticism from visitors. Pic: Alan MurrayThe synthetic ice rink, which opened at the Helix on Saturday, has come under criticism from visitors. Pic: Alan Murray
A council spokesperson said: “We have reviewed the feedback from our customers regarding the synthetic ice rink and it is clear that this activity is not meeting expectations, despite the ongoing extensive work with operators to improve the offering.

“It hasn’t been possible to offer an experience that has been enjoyed by all and therefore we have made the decision to make use of the rink free of charge from Saturday, December 23 to enable today’s bookings to go ahead s planned.

“We will arrange full refunds for all customers who have attended a skating session since the synthetic ice rink opened on Saturday, December 16and we offer our sincere apologies to everyone affected.”

The rink is due to be open for skating until Sunday, January 7.

