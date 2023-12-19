Falkirk Council apologises after synthetic 'ice' rink at Helix Park leaves skaters disappointed

The opening of a synthetic ice rink beside the Kelpies was met with disappointment for some at the weekend.

The skating attraction opened to visitors on Saturday with many having pre-booked their sessions to enjoy a skate with the iconic horses as the perfect backdrop.

However, many who visited over the opening weekend were left disappointed by the experience and were seeking a refund.

Now Falkirk Council has apologised for letting visitors down and says steps have been taken to improve the experience.

The synthetic ice rink, which opened at the Helix on Saturday, has come under criticism from visitors. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Falkirk Herald was contacted by skaters who said they felt the rink was “impossible to skate on” as there was no lubrication on the plastic boards and the skates which were for hire left a lot to be desired with rusty blades and broken buckles.

One mum, who visited with her two daughters on Saturday, said: “We attended and found a small rink with no music, no decorations etc. but we gave it the benefit of the doubt and thought we'd still give it a try. We noticed no one was skating and were just shuffling on the ice but, again, we thought we'd give it a try.

“The ice skates were rusty and not well maintained. The rink was just plastic with no lubrication or synthetic ice on it at all meaning you were unable to skate at all.

“My children also commented on how bad it was and we left after a couple of minutes of being on the rink. I noticed other families leaving within a few minutes clearly with the same opinion as myself.”

But she was not alone in her criticism of the rink. Following the opening, complaints regarding have been made on social media with many unhappy about their experience.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We agree that the experience on offer has not been up to our usual high standards and we apologise for letting visitors down on this occasion.

“Unfortunately, weather and ground conditions from the outset delayed music and decorations being in place for the start of the experience as well as the quality of the skates on offer.

“This has now been fully rectified with our contractors assuring us that better quality skates are now available with a more festive atmosphere being created around the site. In addition, we have been assured by our contractors that the boards used are of the right quality for this type of event.

“Full refunds are being offered to any customer who felt disappointed by their visit and we’d ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The rink is synthetic and not made of real ice, offering a softer landing with impact-absorbing technology as well as being an eco-friendly choice.

The rink is open for skating at the Helix until Sunday, January 7.

