Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An event to provide landlords and agents with valuable updates, resources and networking opportunities takes place next week.

Falkirk's Landlord and Letting Agent Forum takes place in the Falkirk Stadium on Wednesday, 2 October 2024. Organised by Falkirk Council, the free event runs from 4pm to 7pm for those attending in person, while virtual attendees can join online from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

The in-person session will feature a variety of stalls and networking offering landlords and letting agents the chance to engage with services like Home Energy Scotland, Safe Deposit Scotland, and the Homeless Prevention Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They can provide practical advice on everything from energy efficiency to rental support schemes.

Falkirk's Landlord and Letting Agent Forum takes place in October. Pic: Contributed

The agenda includes key presentations including a presentation from John Blackwood of the Scottish Association of Landlords, and updates on the Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy (LHEES) and from Falkirk Council’s Private Sector Housing team.

The virtual forum will focus solely on these presentations, allowing participants to gain the same valuable insights.

A key focus of the forum is to ensure landlords and letting agents are up to date with the latest regulations and support systems, helping them meet their legal and ethical responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can also ask questions, connect with peers, and engage directly with Falkirk Council’s Housing Team.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "This forum is an important opportunity for landlords and agents to stay informed and get practical support from many different agencies working in the sector.

She added: "By keeping everyone up to date with regulations and available resources, we can work together to ensure a high standard of housing across Falkirk."

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance.

For more information on the agenda or to sign up visit here or email [email protected].