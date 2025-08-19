Former Falkirk town hall and council HQ site goes back on the market

The site of Falkirk’s former town hall and municipal buildings is back up for sale after the original deal fell through.

Last August councillors agreed to sell the land to a housebuilder for £6.2 million.

However, it now appears that after months of negotiations the deal is off the table and the nine acre site is back on the market.

The site was being sold to BDW Trading Ltd – a subsidiary of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

Councillors agreed to accept a £6.2m bid from a developer for the land in the heart of Falkirk last year. Pic: Michael Gillen

It was planned most of the cash raised from the sale of the land would be put towards the cost of building a replacement town hall and theatre in Falkirk town centre.

The site at the east end of the town which used to house Callendar Square is currently being cleared to allow this work to go ahead.

A public consultation process on what the new building should look like and what should be in it is also underway.

At a meeting of the council’s executive on August 22 last year councillors were told the West Bridge Street site was marketed for five months and “multiple offers were received”.

An artist's impression of how the new Falkirk Town Hall could look. Pic: Contributed

Members agreed to the sale of the land to BDW Trading Ltd for £6,239,417.

However, councillors heard the price was subject to potential adjustments for “proven abnormal costs” which would be negotiated by the director of place services.

It had previously been agreed by councillors that £200,000 from the sale would go to Falkirk’s Common Good Fund, as the land was originally bought by the old burgh of Falkirk.

Falkirk Town Hall closed controversially in February 2023 after councillors agreed the £6 million cost of separating the theatre building from the offices would not be value for money.

But members of the arts community were furious that the theatre was to be closed and demolished before a replacement was agreed.

As new sale signs were put in place in West Bridge Street, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We were unable to reach agreement on the detailed transaction terms with the original prospective purchaser and the site is being remarketed. This is expected to be concluded with a new closing date in late autumn."