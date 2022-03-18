Flooding issue in Camelon park affecting children and pets

Fed-up residents living near the flooded greenspace are now calling on Falkirk Council to find a solution to the problem.

The water is also seeping into neighbouring gardens which back on to Easter Carmuirs Park in Camelon.

For over ten months, people have complained to the local authority about the issue.

Rusty water is affecting Easter Carmuirs park in Camelon and residents are fed up

It has become so bad that one mum in nearby Kenmuir Street said she is unable to let her children out to play in their garden as it is filled with the red, rusty water.

Pam Charnley, who lives in Clarinda Avenue, walks dogs through the park several times a day.

She said: “I first reported this to the council last May. The water cascading into the public park has very high levels of iron in it which is very dangerous to dogs and other animals that may drink it. No doubt, Scottish Water and Falkirk Council are passing the buck but something needs to be done to stop our park turning into a swimming pool.”

Even pets are getting covered in the rusty water in Easter Carmuirs Park, Camelon

“One resident was told by the council that there were having issues accessing the area as it is now effectively marshland but if they had done something about it ten months then it wouldn’t be as bad.”

One mum said her child was left with irritated skin on their legs and feet after deciding to splash about in the water.

The local authority said attempts to deal with the issue had been hampered by the amount of water running through the culvert.

The park has been flooded since last May

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this issue and have a team working on a solution and subsequent repair work.

“We have made a number of attempts to carry out a CCTV survey of the system which were unsuccessful due to the velocity of running water through the culvert. We are now preparing a CCTV contract and aim for this to be out to tender by the end of this week with a surveying company appointed in April.

"The CCTV survey will allow us to understand the full scale of the issue and hire a contractor to undertake the appropriate repair works."

