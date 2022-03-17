Carronshore war memorial: Dedication ceremony to take place

The people of Carronshore agreed in 2018 that a fitting memorial was needed for all those from the area who had lost their lives fighting for their country.

Although a service was held in Bothkennar and Carronshore Parish Church, there was no memorial stone to those who had fought in the First and Second World Wars.

Members of Carronshore Heritage Forum (CHF) led the project for a lasting legacy and the granite stone, bearing the names of 36 fallen Carronshore men, now takes pride of place at the junction of Main Street and Kincardine Road and features commemorative seating and landscaping.

Carronshore Heritage Forum members beside completed Carronshore War Memorial - Gordon Walker, committee member; Colin Wilson, treasurer; Craig Martin, secretary; John McLuckie, chairman and Stewart Wright, committee member.

However, due to the pandemic an official service of dedication had not taken place but on Saturday, March 26 it will finally go ahead.

Grangemouth branch the Royal British Legion Scotland are organising parade and service.

The Queen’s Colours and other regimental Colours will lead the parade, which assembles in Gairdoch Park from 10.30am before marching off at 11am.

There will then be a short service at the memorial before the parade returns to Gairdoch Park.

Craig Martin, Heritage Forum secretary, said: “Unfortunately due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic we have had a long wait to finally perform the important act of dedication to the memorial and those names on it who never returned home to Carronshore.”

John McLuckie, CHF chairman, had previously said: “This has been a remarkable journey, at times not easy, but the members were determined to deliver this project for the residents of Carronshore.

“Residents have given 100 per cent backing to this project, from a fantastic response in our feasibility study right through to our fundraising nights and the continued support throughout the past few years.

“We would like to give a special thanks to the 11 local businesses and three voluntary organisations who, along with the residents of Carronshore, and afar, either gave financial support to the project or supplied materials and time.”

Pupils from Larbert High School’s art and design department were also involved in drawing up the plans for the memorial.

