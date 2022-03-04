Falkirk pubs could get go-ahead to extend opening hours to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board will consider next week whether extra hours should be allowed during the bank holidays to celebrate the occasion.

For the event, the traditional May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday, June 2 and an extra one has been added for Friday, June 3.

PIc: TSPL

The board is being asked to take a blanket decision as its last meeting will be on April 6, before the local elections in May put a stop to all meetings.

That could then make it difficult to grant permission to individual premises looking for hours outwith the board’s policy.

Licensing boards can decide to grant extra hours for a special occasion, either across the board to all premises or only to certain premises.

The board will be asked to make its decision when it meets on Wednesday, March 9.

