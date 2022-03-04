Forth Valley firm's boss jailed after pinching £100,000 from the company

Gavin Maxwell (45) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to embezzling the money from Alloa company Robert M Donaldson UK Ltd between March 28, 2017 and April 30, 2018.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said the firm was alerted by a number of “suspicious transactions” which Maxwell made – cash that ended up going into his own back account.

Maxwell was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The company eventually suspended him from his role as managing director and then police later became involved.

It was stated Maxwell had used alcohol as a “coping mechanism” as he tried to deal with his financial difficulties.

He was said to be "ashamed” of his behaviour.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Maxwell, of Forbes Street, Alloa, to 18 months in prison.

