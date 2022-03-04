Forth Valley firm's boss jailed after pinching £100,000 from the company
An offender was sent to prison after he used his “position of trust” as managing director of a company to help himself to £100,000 to pay off his debts.
Gavin Maxwell (45) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to embezzling the money from Alloa company Robert M Donaldson UK Ltd between March 28, 2017 and April 30, 2018.
Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said the firm was alerted by a number of “suspicious transactions” which Maxwell made – cash that ended up going into his own back account.
The company eventually suspended him from his role as managing director and then police later became involved.
It was stated Maxwell had used alcohol as a “coping mechanism” as he tried to deal with his financial difficulties.
He was said to be "ashamed” of his behaviour.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Maxwell, of Forbes Street, Alloa, to 18 months in prison.