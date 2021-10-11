Falkirk Provost in new call for action at B816 after fallen tree leaves gap at canal

Provost William Buchanan. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Billy Buchanan, a Bonnybridge councillor, had previously warned about the dangers of the B816 Seabegs Road, where a fallen tree has left a gap beside the canal, which runs alongside the road.

Speaking after the incident, Provost Buchanan said: “I have not been able to get to the scene because of the police presence, but I understand the incident happened at the spot I have raised concerns about.

“I have asked for action to be taken many times but I’ve been told in a report that the statistics show it is not a dangerous road and that it would cost £3 million to make the repairs.

“As a lay person, I can’t question that report but I will repeat what I said before – and that is that something needs to be done about this dangerous road.”

He has now called for an urgent meeting, on-site, with Falkirk Council and Scottish Water.

“They both have responsibility for this and they must do something before an even more serious accident happens,” he said.

In August, at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive, Provost Buchanan had pleaded with the local authority to make repairs before the winter set in.

In a statement, he told his fellow councillors that action must be taken to make repairs where the tree had come down.

“It is still dangerous,” he said. ”Whoever has the responsibility for this, it must be attended to before the dark nights come in.”

At that meeting, council officers said they had been speaking to Scottish Canals about reinstating the embankment and verge and it was hoped that further works could be agreed.

Following the incident on Wednesday, police said that the driver, a 27-year-old man, had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

He was later arrested in connection with the incident.

It is understood no-one else was involved or injured.

Falkirk Council has been approached for comment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.