Bo’ness Academy pupils prepare for expedition to Greenland

Ten youngsters are set to take part in the renowned Polar Academy programme which takes place next March.

The journey began when Bo’ness explorer, Craig Mathieson, announced at the school’s 2019 awards ceremony that it had been selected.

Approximately 50 pupils were identified and attended the initial meeting, and, from that, 30 families were keen to go forward.

Staff and pupils at Bo'ness Academy selected for the Polar Academy expedition to Greenland in March-April 2022

This was then narrowed down to 20 who went through the selection weekend.

Further cuts followed as the final ten were selected, with the remaining pupils being part of the wider leadership team.

The expedition team consists of Niamh Alldred, Kyle Boyne, Jack Dewar, Jack Gibb, Connor Gourlay, Sophie Mathison, Eva McCaffrey, Innes Petries, Erin Kivlin and Katie Brand. The Leadership Team are: Bruce Farquhar, Jesse Kritzinger, Arianna Linton, Jessica Lavery and Lewis Morrison.

They are now beginning planning for their 2022 adventure.

