Falkirk Police: Officers are tackling issue of anti-social behaviour across communities

They have been tackling anti-social behaviour across the district including vandalism, abusive behaviour and people riding dirt bikes in parks.

Officers have been involved in projects aimed at combating such behaviour, particularly among young people, in Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth, Bo’ness and Denny.

Falkirk’s Area Commander, Chief Inspector Liam Harman, told members of the success the police have had in these areas when he presented the force’s annual report to members of Falkirk Council’s external scrutiny committee yesterday (Thursday).

Community police officers have been successfully tackling issue of anti-social behaviour, councillors were told

Successful operations the report highlighted included tackling concerns among local residents about the illegal use of off-road motorbikes within Victoria Park, Falkirk, in 2021.

Members heard that local community officers visited the site with local councillors and council staff to look at the challenges.

Local community officers increased their presence in the area while schools-based officers spoke to pupils about the dangers of such activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Harman said the approach had “increased community confidence whilst reducing calls in relation to off-road bikes significantly in the area of Victoria Park”.

He also praised officers in Grangemouth for having “worked tirelessly” to investigate numerous complaints of anti-social crimes.

The Grangemouth Community team investigated a string of complaints including thefts, vandalisms, assaults, fire-damage, and abusive behaviour committed by two youths.

He said: “Using their knowledge of the area and the youths involved, they have liaised with colleagues to identify them as responsible for numerous crimes which may otherwise have gone undetected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their actions along with that of Constable Raymond Marr of the local High School has let the community know that the actions of these youths will not be tolerated and that we will respond to the concerns of the community in an appropriate manner.”

There was also praise for the work of community officers in Stenhousemuir who worked with local councillors and businesses to tackle severe anti-social behaviour.

And in Denny there was a mention for the boxing club set up by the school-based officer in Denny High, for S1 and S2 pupils, to promote self-discipline, self-respect and respect for others.

Scrutiny Committee members, however, were concerned that anti-social problems were still a blight on communities and that the troublemakers simply moved on somewhere else when police attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depute Provost David Balfour, who represents Grangemouth, said: “We still seem to be having quite a bit of bother with youth anti-social behaviour, especially in my own ward. I just wonder what else can be done – they just seem to get moved around and take their anti-social behaviour with them.”

He asked whether there were plans for evening football in Grangemouth, which had been very successful, and the police chief said he would look into it.

He added the community policing teams were doing extra patrols in and around the park while school-based officers were visible, particularly at certain points such as after-school on a Friday.

Community officers are also currently taking part in ‘twilight’ football sessions for 20-30 youngsters in Langlees and CI Harman said he would look into this for Grangemouth too.

Advertisement Hide Ad