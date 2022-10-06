Appeal to help trace missing Falkirk man

William Hogg, 75, was last seen early on Wednesday, October 5 when he left his home address in the College Crescent area of Falkirk but failed to return.

Officers say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

Mr Hogg is described as approximately 5’6” tall, with a muscular build, grey hair and a moustache.

Police are appealing for information to trace William Hogg, from Falkirk.

He has tattoos, one on each forearm and wears glasses.

He was wearing a navy-coloured bomber jacket, jeans and black and white trainers when he was last seen.

Sergeant Thomas Gorman, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of William who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

"This is an extremely worrying time for his family and friends.

"Officers are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.”