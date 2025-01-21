Falkirk East MSP joins fight to save museum at Bo'ness Kinneil Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An MSP said she wants to help secure a “long-term future” for Kinneil Museum as Falkirk Council pulls the plug on funding.

Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP, is backing the Friends of Kinneil group which is upset at the decision.

The museum in Bo’ness is a welcoming point for the Kinneil Estate, where visitors can find out more about its 2000 years of history, from Roman occupation to the industrial revolution.

The council says that if no organisation or group comes forward soon to take on the running costs of the museum, it will close in September.

Kinneil Museum in the grounds of the Bo'ness estate. Pic: Contributed

The museum is one of more than 100 properties that Falkirk Council will either close or transfer out of council owners as part of its ongoing strategic property review.

Last week, the group Friends of Kinneil said it was “dismayed and angry” at the proposals for the museum, which also provides the only visitor facilities for the historic Kinneil House and its surrounding landscape.

The estate includes 200 acres of parkland, some of which forms a significant section of the Antonine Wall World Heritage Site and the museum also offers important visitor facilities, including toilets.

Falkirk Council is currently working on a strategic plan for Kinneil Estate in partnership Historic Environment Scotland, which manages Kinneil House.

Ms Thomson said: “Friends of Kinneil are a hardworking and dedicated group of volunteers with whom I have been pleased to meet on a number of occasions in connection with their work at Kinneil Museum.

“As I highlighted in Parliament during last week’s Scottish Government debate on culture, the history of Kinneil House and the wider estate is of national significance, as well as local importance.

“I was pleased to meet with Friends of Kinneil again last week where we discussed their concerns in relation to the proposed closure of Kinneil Museum under Falkirk Council’s strategic property review.

“While the council face challenging financial circumstances and have difficult decisions ahead, I am offering what assistance I can to bring relevant parties together to find a way forward for the museum.

“The Scottish Government’s proposed budget also provides additional funding for culture and the arts through a variety of measures.

“I am actively pursuing lines of enquiry in parliament in relation to this, and will continue to do what I can to assist Friends of Kinneil in securing a long term future for Kinneil Museum.”

In a statement issued last week, the Friends group criticised Falkirk Council for pushing ahead with closure while the wider Kinneil Estate is being reviewed, saying: “It makes no sense to decide to close one of the main facilities, before reviewing the plan for what the site’s facilities should be.”

But Falkirk Council has made clear that the museum will only stay open if there is a community asset transfer, an alternative delivery model or a “significant improvement in its financial performance”.

The council says that extensive discussions have already taken place with the Friends of Kinneil and Historic Environment Scotland but no formal expressions of interest or alternative proposals have been received.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting groups with any potential opportunities and remain open to further discussions to help ensure the property stays open.”

Historic Environment Scotland has said it will continue discussions with both Falkirk Council and Friends of Kinneil regarding the future of the museum.