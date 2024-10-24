Falkirk district bowling club looks to the future with licence changes

Polmont Bowling Club has sought changes to its licence. (Pic: Google Maps)

A Falkirk area bowling club founded 150 years ago says changes to its licence will help it face the future after its membership plunged.

Polmont Bowling Club has now given up its status as a private members’ club in a bid to attract new customers to the venue.

Members of Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board heard that the historic club in Station Road has seen a dramatic fall in its membership since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representing the club, Stephen McGowan told the board that the club had been established in 1874 in the village’s Main Street, before moving to its current location in 1902.

He said the change of licensing arrangements was to “secure the future of the club”.

“It’s similar to the situation a number of clubs are experiencing,” he said.

“Membership is dwindling and it is a struggle to attract people to make use of it, so the office bearers are looking at ways to protect the future of the club.

“One of those is by changing the licence to allow it to be used on a more flexible basis for community and family events and things of that nature.

“At the peak of 2011 there were 180 male members, 20 associates and around 20 female members – they’ve got half of that now, so you can see the difficulty in bringing new blood in and new people through is quite stark.”

He added: “Although it’s a not for profit enterprise it has to find ways of generating revenue to cover its expenses and the change of licence will allow that to happen.”

The board unanimously granted the changes as requested.